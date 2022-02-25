National Pension Service Reduces Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

National Pension Service cut its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,693 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Welltower were worth $57,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Welltower by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 77,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 32.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Welltower by 15.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,140,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,155,000 after buying an additional 153,102 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $107,594,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Welltower by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,013,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,599,000 after buying an additional 172,344 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

NYSE:WELL opened at $82.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 78.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.21.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

About Welltower (Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.