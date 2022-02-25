National Pension Service Trims Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

National Pension Service lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of Yum! Brands worth $60,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $121.36 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.94 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.41.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

