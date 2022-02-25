NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Price Target Raised to GBX 350

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 300 ($4.08) to GBX 350 ($4.76) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Investec raised NatWest Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($4.22) to GBX 300 ($4.08) in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised NatWest Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised shares of NatWest Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.68.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NWG stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 20.08%. Research analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.2039 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.08. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 26,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in NatWest Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.