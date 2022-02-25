Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Issues Earnings Results

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 933.60% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.

Shares of NM stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.79. 27,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,778. The company has a market cap of $60.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. Navios Maritime has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.73, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Navios Maritime by 449.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 83,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Navios Maritime by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Navios Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

