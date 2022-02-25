NCR (NYSE:NCR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.17 billion.NCR also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.600-$0.650 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NCR from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $40.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NCR will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NCR by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,862,000 after purchasing an additional 658,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NCR by 51.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,588,000 after purchasing an additional 542,477 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NCR by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,577,000 after purchasing an additional 301,620 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in NCR by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32,942 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $8,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

