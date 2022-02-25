Needham & Company LLC Cuts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $180.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on W. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.57.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $127.07 on Friday. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $355.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.76 and a 200 day moving average of $225.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.91 and a beta of 2.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $10,430,245.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $10,413,118.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,013 shares of company stock valued at $23,753,315. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after purchasing an additional 867,799 shares in the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,634,000 after acquiring an additional 365,000 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $7,994,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

