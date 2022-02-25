Needham & Company LLC Lowers Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Price Target to $36.00

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sapiens International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Sapiens International stock opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $38.32.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 481.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 24.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

