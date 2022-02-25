Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.91) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nerdwallet in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nerdwallet’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NRDS. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nerdwallet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

NASDAQ NRDS opened at $11.02 on Friday. Nerdwallet has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC bought a new position in Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter worth $3,171,000.

In other Nerdwallet news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $38,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

