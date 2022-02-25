NestEGG Coin (EGG) Trading Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last week, NestEGG Coin has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. NestEGG Coin has a market cap of $91,823.20 and $129.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NestEGG Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015861 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000199 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Profile

NestEGG Coin (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. The official website for NestEGG Coin is www.nesteggcoin.com . NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

NestEGG Coin (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. NestEGG Coin's total supply is 42,342,655 coins. The official website for NestEGG Coin is www.nesteggcoin.com . NestEGG Coin's official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NestEGG Coin

