NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.21-1.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.635-1.735 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.070-$5.170 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. Cowen upgraded NetApp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their target price on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.11.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.92. The company had a trading volume of 78,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,910. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.27. NetApp has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $674,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,999 shares of company stock worth $3,881,776 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

