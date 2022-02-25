New BitShares Hits Market Capitalization of $29.64 Million (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last week, New BitShares has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One New BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. New BitShares has a total market cap of $29.64 million and $1.88 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00044110 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,818.55 or 0.07152329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,436.10 or 1.00072603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00045216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00048498 BTC.

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares was first traded on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase New BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

