New Found Gold (OTCMKTS:NFGFF) Trading Up 10.7%

New Found Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NFGFF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.82 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 291,184 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 138,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57.
New Found Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NFGFF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Found Gold (NFGFF)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.