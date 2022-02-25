Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 81.22% and a return on equity of 20.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,593. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $590.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.12. Newtek Business Services has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $38.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Newtek Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Newtek Business Services by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 106.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Newtek Business Services by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,099,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 16,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

