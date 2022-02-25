Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.35 and a 52 week high of C$15.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.37.
Nexa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.