Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.35 and a 52 week high of C$15.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.37.

Nexa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

