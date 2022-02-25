Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Receives $9.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

NEXXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nexi in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Nexi from €20.60 ($23.41) to €18.00 ($20.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nexi from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEXXY traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. 27,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,627. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.38. Nexi has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $23.48.

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

