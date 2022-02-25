NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NEX. StockNews.com raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.59.

NYSE:NEX opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 3.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,078,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,335,000 after purchasing an additional 85,345 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,321,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,900 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 36.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,591 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,335,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

