NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Gap Up to $5.99

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.99, but opened at $6.27. NextNav shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 49 shares traded.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on NN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of NextNav in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of NextNav in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of NextNav in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
NextNav Company Profile (NASDAQ:NN)
NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextNav (NN)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.