NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Gap Up to $5.99

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.99, but opened at $6.27. NextNav shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 49 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of NextNav in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of NextNav in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of NextNav in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Get NextNav alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextNav in the fourth quarter worth $78,415,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextNav in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at $876,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at $1,452,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at $1,069,000.

NextNav Company Profile (NASDAQ:NN)

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.