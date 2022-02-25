Nicholas Macpherson GCB Buys 5,000 Shares of The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) Stock

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 479 ($6.51) per share, for a total transaction of £23,950 ($32,571.74).

Nicholas Macpherson GCB also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Nicholas Macpherson GCB bought 5,000 shares of Scottish American Investment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.81) per share, for a total transaction of £25,050 ($34,067.73).

Scottish American Investment stock opened at GBX 465 ($6.32) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 513.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 515.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £817.94 million and a PE ratio of 4.75. The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. has a 1-year low of GBX 435 ($5.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 548 ($7.45).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.38 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.18. Scottish American Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 0.12%.

About Scottish American Investment

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

