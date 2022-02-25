Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.39

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.39 and last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.3425 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Nine Dragons Paper’s previous dividend of $0.94.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

