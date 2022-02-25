Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $31.960-$31.960 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.56 billion-$15.56 billion.

Shares of NTDOY traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $62.35. The stock had a trading volume of 385,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,675. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average of $58.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.54. Nintendo has a twelve month low of $52.95 and a twelve month high of $80.63.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.41. Nintendo had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nintendo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nintendo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie lowered Nintendo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised Nintendo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Nintendo in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nintendo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27,525.00.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

