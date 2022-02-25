Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$8.39, with a volume of 46376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.32.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NSR shares. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$500.26 million and a PE ratio of 36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.33%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

