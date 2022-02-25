Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NDLS. TheStreet downgraded Noodles & Company from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Company from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of NDLS opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $328.96 million, a PE ratio of 80.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 715,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after buying an additional 31,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 17,090 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after buying an additional 81,267 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after buying an additional 95,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

