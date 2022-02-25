Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Position Lessened by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 66,536 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.29% of Noodles & Company worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 992,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 16,172 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 104.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after buying an additional 458,865 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 4.6% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 715,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after buying an additional 31,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after buying an additional 17,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after buying an additional 26,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NDLS shares. StockNews.com lowered Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $328.96 million, a P/E ratio of 80.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

