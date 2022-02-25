Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) PT Lowered to $12.00

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stephens from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NDLS. TheStreet cut Noodles & Company from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

NDLS stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $328.96 million, a PE ratio of 80.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Noodles & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,776,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,284,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 364,564 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,124,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 101,827 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,015,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,350 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.