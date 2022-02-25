Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on JWN shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 447,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 70,849 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Nordstrom by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 77,157 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 29,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 21,782 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JWN traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $20.63. 147,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,165,501. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 517.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

