Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,299. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 260.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 568,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,702,000 after buying an additional 410,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,868,000 after buying an additional 410,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,638,000 after buying an additional 404,438 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 215,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 161,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 143,347 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

