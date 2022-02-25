Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives $409.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $409.70.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,436 shares of company stock worth $1,348,065. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC traded up $11.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $407.45. The stock had a trading volume of 18,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,023. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $291.60 and a 52-week high of $408.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.61 and a 200 day moving average of $374.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.40%.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.