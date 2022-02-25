Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northrop Grumman from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $412.18.

NYSE NOC opened at $395.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $291.60 and a twelve month high of $408.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,436 shares of company stock worth $1,348,065 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

