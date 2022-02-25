Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS.

Shares of NCLH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.37. 40,037,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,176,082. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.69. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.