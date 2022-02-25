Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($15.46) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novavax in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($15.46) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $30.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.14 EPS.

Get Novavax alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Novavax from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.43.

NVAX stock opened at $79.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.40. Novavax has a one year low of $66.38 and a one year high of $277.80.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total transaction of $293,583.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,878 shares of company stock valued at $7,493,353. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,721,000 after buying an additional 152,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Novavax by 139.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,550,000 after purchasing an additional 860,867 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,255 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novavax by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the third quarter worth about $64,873,000. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax (Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.