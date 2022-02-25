Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $159.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.47. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $20.55.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 12.00%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 288,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 24.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oak Valley Bancorp (Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

