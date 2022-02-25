OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $148.50

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $148.50 and last traded at $148.50, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $162.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.97.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $176.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.78 million. Analysts predict that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.

