OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $148.50

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $148.50 and last traded at $148.50, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $162.55.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.97.
About OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)
OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.
