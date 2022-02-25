OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.91.

OGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on OceanaGold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

OGC opened at C$2.25 on Friday. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$1.75 and a one year high of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 13.80.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

