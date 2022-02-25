OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target Increased to C$2.75 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OCANF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.97.

OTCMKTS:OCANF opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $2.27.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

