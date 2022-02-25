ODUWA (OWC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.54 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 25th. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $32,569.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000941 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,118.42 or 1.00041981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00065331 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022629 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002184 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00016190 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.48 or 0.00310677 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

