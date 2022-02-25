OHB (ETR:OHB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.75

OHB SE (ETR:OHB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €31.75 ($36.08) and last traded at €32.00 ($36.36), with a volume of 25327 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.95 ($36.31).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €35.40 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.23. The company has a market cap of $556.71 million and a PE ratio of 24.13.
OHB Company Profile (ETR:OHB)
