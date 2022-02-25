OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Acquires 1,222 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $42.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,530,753. The company has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENB. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

