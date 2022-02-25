OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $51,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,512,837. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $148.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

