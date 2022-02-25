OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Buys 691 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned approximately 0.10% of Badger Meter worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,316,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Badger Meter by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 628,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,595,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Badger Meter by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Badger Meter by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Badger Meter by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMI traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.73. 635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,105. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.55 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.01.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMI shares. Maxim Group upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

