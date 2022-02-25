OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Grows Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises 1.3% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 5.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMI traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.47. 6,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,728. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.13 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.62.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

