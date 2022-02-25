OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Increases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,124,000 after purchasing an additional 19,012 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,141,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:APD traded up $3.06 on Friday, reaching $238.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,355. The company has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.10. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.44 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.82.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

