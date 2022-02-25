OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 56 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 2.0% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after purchasing an additional 280,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,197,312,000 after buying an additional 164,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after buying an additional 436,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $792,221,000 after buying an additional 117,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,615,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $770,305,000 after buying an additional 59,548 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $579.96. 32,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $605.22 and its 200 day moving average is $551.28.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

