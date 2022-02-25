ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives $79.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OGS shares. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of OGS stock traded up $3.51 on Friday, hitting $81.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,568. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $81.90.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.12. The company had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

