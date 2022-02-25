ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. ONE Gas updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.960-$4.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.96 to $4.20 EPS.

ONE Gas stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.61. 610,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,568. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $81.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ONE Gas by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ONE Gas by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in ONE Gas by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in ONE Gas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 452,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,091,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

