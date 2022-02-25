ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. ONE Gas updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.960-$4.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.96 to $4.20 EPS.
Shares of OGS stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.61. 610,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,568. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 60.73%.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.
ONE Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)
ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
