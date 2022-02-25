ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.96 to $4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.10. ONE Gas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.960-$4.200 EPS.

OGS stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.93. 2,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,568. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $81.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.09 and its 200 day moving average is $71.73.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 60.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,548,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,124,000 after purchasing an additional 325,071 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $1,552,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,898 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in ONE Gas by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in ONE Gas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 452,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,091,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

