OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.96

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.96 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.13). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.13), with a volume of 2,060,710 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55. The company has a market cap of £36.07 million and a P/E ratio of 5.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.94.
About OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG)
Further Reading
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for OPG Power Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPG Power Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.