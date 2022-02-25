OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.96

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.96 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.13). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.13), with a volume of 2,060,710 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55. The company has a market cap of £36.07 million and a P/E ratio of 5.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.94.

About OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG)

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chennai, India.

