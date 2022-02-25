Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.560-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.93 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.320-$2.460 EPS.

OPRT stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.91. 154,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OPRT shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Oportun Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

