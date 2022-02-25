Oppenheimer Cuts Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target to $86.00

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $30.20 on Thursday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

