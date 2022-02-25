Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.19, but opened at $24.67. Option Care Health shares last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 7,445 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $927.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.
Several brokerages have commented on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157,744 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth $96,743,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth $85,991,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 5,406.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,369,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Option Care Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPCH)
Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.
